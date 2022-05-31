Dunedin Blue Jays Gabby Martinez Named Florida State League Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball

May 31, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Minor League Baseball announced earlier today the Player of the Week winners for the week of May 23- May 29.

For the Florida State League, the Player of the Week award went to Dunedin Blue Jays Gabby Martinez.

During the week, Martinez hit .435 in six games with a .480 OBP, .870 SLG, and 1.350 OPS. His three home runs brought his total nine on the season, third most in the FSL. He collected 20 total bases and led the league in RBI with 11. Martinez joins fellow Blue Jays prospect and former Dunedin Blue Jay Sem Robberse, who earned the same honor in the Northwest League this week.

In the Florida State League this season, Martinez sits 3rd in AVG (.301), 2nd in RBI (34), 2nd in SLG (.532), 4th in hits (47), T-2nd in total bases (83), and T-1st in XBH (18). Gabby Martinez is the first Dunedin Blue Jay to win the award this season, and the first to do so since RHP Trent Palmer won in September of 2021.

