Marauders Fall to Flying Tigers in a Flash

May 31, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Marauders' bats fell flat on Tuesday night, as Bradenton was shut out until a ninth-inning comeback bid fell just short in a 2-1 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

The Marauders (20-26) have lost six of their last seven games and, at the time of the game's completion, fall back into last place in the West Division.

The game lasted one hour and 58 minutes, Bradenton's fastest nine-inning game of the season.

Right-hander Valentin Linarez (0-5) turned in his first quality start of the season, working around eight hits but allowing just two runs across six innings, walking one and striking out six. Linarez received no run support, however, and took the loss.

Wilkel Hernandez (2-2) tossed five scoreless innings for Lakeland (22-24), who won their fifth straight. Hernandez allowed just two hits before yielding to reliever Williander Moreno, who held the Marauders scoreless for three innings in relief.

The Flying Tigers plated the game's first in the bottom of the third. Kingston Liniak reached on an infield single, advanced to third on a single by Esney Chacon, and score of a sacrifice fly to left field by Izaac Pacheco. Lakeland added a run in the fourth when Justice Bigbie scorched a double just inside the left-field line, then scored on a single to right by Mike Rothenberg.

Linarez would escape a jam in the fifth with the help of a double-play grounder, then stranded runners on first and second in the sixth to keep the Marauders' deficit at 2-0. Sergio Umana pitched the seventh in relief and recovered from back-to-back single to open the frame by striking out three straight batters, and rehabbing left-hander Joe Jacques tossed a scoreless bottom of the eighth with two strikeouts.

In the ninth, Bradenton faced right-hander RJ Petit. Rodolfo Nolasco struck out to being the inning, but Jase Bowen grounded a single up the middle and took third on a single by Angel Basabe, making his Marauders debut. But after Alexander Mojica plated Bowen with a sacrifice fly to deep left field, Basabe was thrown out by catcher Rothenberg on an attempted steal of second base, ending the game.

The Marauders' pitching staff held Lakeland to a 1-for-11 clip with runners in scoring position to keep the game within reach, but Bradenton bats were unable to seize run-scoring opportunities, including a second-and-third, one-out scenario in the sixth inning and a first-and-third chance with one out in the eighth. Bradenton finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The series continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Publix Field. RHP Joelvis del Rosario (2-1, 3.34 ERA) will start for the Marauders against RHP Garrett Burhenn (2-0, 2.94 ERA) for Lakeland.

