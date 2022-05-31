Simmons Homer Not Enough in Threshers 5-2 Loss to Hammerheads

May 31, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







JUPITER, Fl - A two-run home run from Kendall Simmons on Sunday afternoon wasn't enough offense for the Clearwater Threshers in a 5-2 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the defeat, the Threshers dropped four of six contests in the six-game series.

Left-hander Matt Osterberg made his sixth start of the season for Clearwater, allowing four runs, three earned on four hits and striking out five in four innings of work.

The Hammerheads (25-20) opened the scoring with four runs in the third inning on a costly Clearwater error and a three-run home run by Brady Allen.

In the fifth, the Threshers (23-21) got on the board with a two-run homer by Kendall Simmons to trim the deficit to 4-2. It was the fifth long ball of the season for Simmons.

Trailing 4-2, the Threshers loaded the bases in both the sixth and seventh innings, including a single by Simmons and double by Marcus Lee Sang to put runners on second and third with no outs in the seventh, but were unable to push anything home. The Threshers stranded 22 base runners in the game.

Clearwater returns home to open a six-game series with the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday, May 31. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Dollar Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 31, 2022

Simmons Homer Not Enough in Threshers 5-2 Loss to Hammerheads - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.