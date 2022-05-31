Mighty Mussels Game Notes & Lineups - May 31 vs Tampa

The Mussels return to Hammond Stadium after a two-week road trip Tuesday, kicking off a six-game series with the Tampa Tarpons (NYY).

RHP Mike Paredes (1-1, 2.84) is set to start the series opener for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Tyrone Yulie (1-2, 5.83).

Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network. Listen here.

MUSSELS RETURN FROM BIG ROAD TRIP

The Mighty Mussels returned home from a 10-4 road trip Sunday, taking five out of six from the Bradenton Marauders. The Mussels' pitching staff recorded a 2.29 ERA for the series, limiting Bradenton to just 26 hits over 51 innings (.152 AVG). Here are some of the series' top performers:

Keoni Cavaco 8-24, 4 XBH, 7 RBI (1.032 OPS)

Emmanuel Rodriguez 6-18, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 6 BB (1.167 OPS)

Noah Miller 8-20, 2 2B, 3 BB (.978 OPS)

Steve Hajjar 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 10 K, 1 BB

Pierson Ohl 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 K, 1 BB

THE BEST OF THE BEST

The Mighty Mussels have proven to be one of the most successful teams in all of Minor League Baseball, ranking 4th in winning percentage:

Org. W-L Win %

Aberdeen IronBirds (A+) BAL 31-12 .721

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (A) CHC 32-13 .711

Charleston RiverDogs (A) TB 31-14 .689

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (A) MIN 30-14 .682

Dayton Dragons (A+) CIN 30-14 .682

Nashville Sounds (AAA) MIL 32-15 .681

Somerset Patriots (AA) NYY 29-15 .659

COMMANDING THE STRIKE ZONE

The Mighty Mussels' strong start is due in large part to their command of the strike zone on both sides of the ball. Entering the week, Fort Myers' hitters led the Florida State League in walks (235) and on-base percentage (.358). The Mussels' pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the circuit (137), helping them post the best WHIP (1.09).

TARPONS TAKE TO SW FLORIDA

The Tampa Tarpons take to Hammond Stadium Tuesday to begin a six-game series with Mussels. This week's series is the first of three between the teams this season. They'll play each other 18 times in a 45-game stretch between May 31 and July 31. The Tarpons' active roster features six Top-30 prospects in the Yankees' organization:

Age MLB BA

OF Jasson Dominguez 19 3 8

SS Alexander Vargas 20 16 28

C Antonio Gomez 20 18 -

1B/OF Anthony Garcia 21 - 23

RHP Juan Carela 20 - 29

RHP Chandler Champlain 22 - 30

MAY MAYHEM

The Twins' No. 9 prospect Noah Miller has turned a major offensive corner since the calendar flipped to May:

G AVG XBH OPS

April 16 .197 1 .568

May 23 .353 9 .995

Miller isn't the only Mussel excelling in May:

Mikey Perez 7 2B, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 13 SB (.906 OPS)

Emmanuel Rodriguez .258 AVG, 29 BB, 7 SB (.495 OBP)

Kyle Schmidt .300 AVG, 3 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI (.851 OPS)

Steve Hajjar 17.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 29 K (0.51 ERA)

Matt Swain 12 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 16 K, 2 BB (.081 AVG)

Malik Barrington 12 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 20 K, 1 BB (1.50 ERA)

TOP PROSPECTS

The Mighty Mussels' roster currently features six ranked prospects. Here are their rankings according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America:

Age MLB BA

SS Noah Miller 19 9 10

OF Emmanuel Rodriguez 19 18 9

LHP Steve Hajjar 22 21 11

INF Keoni Cavaco 20 23 30

RHP Marco Raya 19 26 18

OF Kala'i Rosario 19 - 28

