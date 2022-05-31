Mets Return Home, Defeat Daytona 5-2
May 31, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - After two weeks on the road, the St. Lucie Mets made a successful return to Clover Park with a 5-2 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday.
Omar De Los Santos hit a go-ahead two-run homer off of Javi Rivera in the bottom of the sixth to give the Mets a 3-2 lead.
De Los Santos ripped a RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to bring home an insurance run. He later used his speed to score from second base on a ground out to put the Mets up 5-2.
De Los Santos went 2 for 4 with a home run, double, three RBI and two runs scored. In his previous game on Sunday he hit two home runs, a triple and drove in four runs.
Mets starting pitcher Luis Moreno (4-0) earned the win. He limited the Tortugas to two runs (one earned) over 6.0 strong innings. He walked two and struck out a season-high eight batters. Moreno finished the month of May with a .067 ERA (two earned runs in 27.0 innings).
Reliever Daniel Juarez pitched three perfect innings to close out the game for his third save.
Carlos Dominguez went 1 for 2 with a home run. The long ball put the Mets up 1-0 in the second inning. It was his 11th of the season which tied him for the Florida State League lead.
William Lugo went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Rivera (1-3) took the loss for Daytona. He was tagged for four runs and four hits over 3.0 innings.
The Mets (30-16) improved to 16-3 this season at Clover Park. They host the Tortugas (19-27) again on Wednesday at 6:10 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from May 31, 2022
- Marauders Fall to Flying Tigers in a Flash - Bradenton Marauders
- Homers Hamper Tortugas in 5-3 Loss to Mets - Daytona Tortugas
- Mets Return Home, Defeat Daytona 5-2 - St. Lucie Mets
- Mighty Mussels Game Notes & Lineups - May 31 vs Tampa - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Dunedin Blue Jays Gabby Martinez Named Florida State League Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Simmons Homer Not Enough in Threshers 5-2 Loss to Hammerheads - Clearwater Threshers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.