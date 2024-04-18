Home Runs Power Aviators to Victory

April 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (13-5) dropped their first game of the series to the Las Vegas Aviators (6-11) by a score of 4-2, Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tacoma and Las Vegas were tied 0-0 until the third inning, when Darell Hernaiz used a two-run home run to break open the scoring. Tacoma cut their deficit in half in the fourth on a single from Jason Vosler and later tied the game in the fifth on a bases loaded walk by Ryan Bliss.

It didn't stay tied for long, as Daz Cameron clubbed a solo shot to regain the lead for the Aviators, at 3-2. All three runs were tabbed to Tacoma's starter Dallas Keuchel, who suffered his first loss of the year.

The southpaw allowed five hits while striking out two in a season-high 6.0 innings. An RBI double off the bat of Hoy Park in the seventh inning extended Las Vegas' lead to 4-2, where it would stay.

Tyler Ferguson took over from there, striking out four over two scoreless innings to earn his second save of the young season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

After scoring 35 runs on 46 hits over their last three contests, the Rainiers were limited to just two runs on seven hits tonight.

Collin Snider and Cody Bolton each made their first appearance for Tacoma on their major league rehab assignments. Snider allowed a run on two hits while striking out two and Bolton walked one while striking out two in a scoreless frame.

Tacoma and Las Vegas will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Las Vegas Ballpark scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

