Reno Aces Game Will Honor Nevada's Youngest-Ever Organ Donor

April 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Audrey Jade Hope Sullenger was rushed to the hospital in May 2011 at just three days old. Although paramedics were able to restart her heart, she was declared brain dead after 48 hours. Her mother, Felicia Hill, decided to donate Audrey's organs, which saved two lives.

Audrey's cause of death remains unknown, and Hill believes her daughter was born to save lives. Her heart saved the life of then 3-week-old Addison McArthur, and her kidneys saved 38-year-old Hydee Efondo Lim.

"When I was approached by Donor Network West to see if I was willing to donate Audrey's organs, it was an immediate yes--I knew the good that could come out of it," said Hill. "We're continuing to educate people on what Audrey was able to do with her tiny life 13 years later. It brings so much peace and comfort knowing that her life wasn't lost for no reason."

Hill and her two daughters, Olivia and Moriah, will honor Audrey by running the bases during the second inning at the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, Friday, April 26, 2024, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Sugar Land Cowboys.

As a longtime Donor Network West ambassador, Hill uses her platform to destigmatize organ donation by sharing her daughter's story and legacy.

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal up to 75 lives through tissue donation.

Donor Network West, northern Nevada's only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization, is proud to support Home Run for Life baseball games during the Reno Aces' 2024 season. Now in its third season, the partnership brings critical awareness about organ donation to the northern Nevada community, especially with nearly 700 Nevadans on the national waiting list hoping to receive life-saving organs.

"Audrey has deeply impacted the northern Nevada community through her legacy," said Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West. "It is an honor to recognize her and the decision her family made to give the gift of life to others. Donor Network West is proud to partner with the Reno Aces to commemorate northern Nevada's donors and donor families."

Six times per season, the Home Run for Life game series honors a northern Nevada community member who has either received a life-saving transplant, lost a loved one who gave the gift of life through organ donation or helped provide support and healing to those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation.

"Some of the most impactful moments through the season are when we get to honor our community's organ donors, donor families and organ recipients through the Home Run for Life game series," said Chris Phillips, General Manager and COO of the Reno Aces. "Donor Network West continuously serves northern Nevada in highlighting the impact of organ, eye and tissue donation, and the Reno Aces are proud to partner with them in those efforts."

Anyone can register to be an organ donor. To learn more and to join the organ donor registry, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

