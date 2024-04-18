Offense Plays Catch up in Third-Straight Victory
April 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-5) held on to take Game Three against the Round Rock Express (7-11) 7-6 at Constellation Field, winning their eighth game in their last nine contests.
The Express plated three runs in the first on a couple of RBI hits by Nathaniel Lowe and Elier Hernandez. In the third, Round Rock tacked another run on a single from Jonathan Ornelas, giving the Express a 4-0 lead heading to the bottom of the third.
The Space Cowboys threatened in the bottom of the third on back-to-back walks from Luke Berryhill and David Hensley to lead off the inning. Jesús Bastidas ripped a double in the right-center field gap, extending his on-base streak to 10 games and scoring Berryhill. Another walk loaded the bases for Trey Cabbage, who drew a free base to score Hensley and an RBI groundout from Will Wagner brought in Bastidas. With runners on second and third, Shay Whitcomb bounced a ball up the middle to get to the outfield to score two and take the lead 5-4.
Round Rock tied it up in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Blaine Crim to score Andrew Knapp. It was Round Rock's first time this series coming back after trailing.
The tie game did not last long, as Whitcomb came up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth and cranked a home run out to deep left field, flying out of the park at 107.7 miles-per-hour for his third home run of the season. Later in the inning, with a runner on third and two outs, Bastidas slapped another double to left field to give the Space Cowboys an insurance run with a 7-5 lead.
The Express attempted another comeback in the bottom of the ninth with RHP Logan VanWey (S, 2) on the mound, when Crim sent a slider out of the ballpark to cut Round Rock's deficit to one. VanWey quickly recovered to get the next three outs, giving the Space Cowboys their 13th victory of the season.
RHP Rhett Kouba got into trouble early in his start, pitching 3.0 innings of four-run ball, three of them being earned. RHP Miguel Díaz (H,1) gave up one run in an inning. RHP Conner Greene, RHP Joel Kuhnel (W, 3-1), and LHP Parker Mushinski (H,3) shut down the Round Rock offense with scoreless innings.
The Space Cowboys play their fourth game of a six-game series against the Round Rock Express Friday night. RHP Ryan Gusto (0-0, 15.26) is set to take the mound for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch against Round Rock's RHP Adrian Sampson (1-1, 7.90). The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2024
- OKC Baseball Club Taken Down by River Cats, 8-4 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Isotopes Take Down Chihuahuas, 10-2 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake Falters Against Reno In Loss On Thursday - Salt Lake Bees
- Big Sixth Sparks Victory for Sacramento Over Oklahoma City - Sacramento River Cats
- Offense Plays Catch up in Third-Straight Victory - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Home Runs Power Aviators to Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Beck, Isotopes Power Past El Paso, 10-2 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Reno Aces Game Will Honor Nevada's Youngest-Ever Organ Donor - Reno Aces
- April 18 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Aviators - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - April 18, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Reno Aces Announce Promotions for May of the 2024 Home Schedule - Reno Aces
- Round Rock RHP Jack Leiter Promoted to Texas - Round Rock Express
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Sugar Land - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Late Runs Propel Tacoma to Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Offense Plays Catch up in Third-Straight Victory
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Sugar Land
- Blubaugh Dominant in Another Close Game with Express
- Deacon Jones Memorial Garden to be Unveiled on Thursday at Constellation Field
- One Swing Is All Space Cowboys Need for 11th Win