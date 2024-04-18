Beck, Isotopes Power Past El Paso, 10-2

El Paso, TX - Jordan Beck tied career highs in both RBI (five) and hits (four) to go along with his fifth homer of the year while the Isotopes pitching staff held the Chihuahuas to just five hits to propel Albuquerque to a 10-2 triumph Thursday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has won two-straight for the first time this year and first since claiming the final three games of the 2023 against Oklahoma City.

-The Isotopes have homered in five-straight games-longest streak of the year-while connecting on multiple dingers in two-straight. They have eight clouts during the five-game stretch. It's the longest streak since Aug. 19-26, 2023.

-Albuquerque did not allow an El Paso baserunner through 5.0 innings (Ty Blach, 4.0 innings; Chance Adams, 1.0).

-The eight-run triumph is the largest margin of victory for Albuquerque since claiming a 19-6 win Aug. 2, 2023, vs. Las Vegas.

-Against the Chihuahuas in El Paso, it's the third-largest margin of victory in the series and biggest since a 12-3 triumph July 14, 2019.

-The Isotopes stole three bases on the night, their fourth contest swiping three bags in a game in 2024.

-The two runs allowed on the evening are the fewest relented by the Isotopes this season (previous: three, April 5 at Oklahoma City).

-The five hits allowed are also a season-low (previous: seven, four times).

-The Isotopes plated double-digit runs for just the third time in 2024 (also: April 10 vs. SUG and March 31 vs. El Paso).

-Albuquerque has now won 11 of its last 15 contests in El Paso.

-The Isotopes pitching staff did not allow a dinger, ending a seven-game streak surrendering a dinger (15 during span).

-Additionally, they relented just one extra-base hit for the third time in 2024 (all against El Paso) and second-straight.

-Albuquerque also did not allow a stolen base, ending an eight-game streak, tied for the longest streak since at least 2005 (MLB Database).

-Of the nine batted balls registered at 100 MPH-plus, the Isotopes recorded all of them. Hunter Goodman's groundout in the third was the hardest hit ball of the night (110.6 MPH). He tallied a season-high three exit velocities over 100-MPH. Coco Montes also registered three batted balls over 100-MPH) while Jordan Beck connected on two.

-Jordan Beck tallied five RBI, tying a career-high (two times) set May 5, 2023, with High-A Fresno while his four hits also tied a career-high (three times) last done July 19, 2023, with Double-A Hartford. He also registered his fourth career game with two doubles (last: July 19, 2023, with Double-A Hartford). On the year, it's just his fourth multi-hit contest.

-Coco Montes mashed his first homer of the season and first since Sept. 20, 2023, vs. Oklahoma City (62 at-bats). He also recorded his seventh multi-hit contest (tied for team lead with Goodman) and third multi-RBI game and first since March 30 vs. El Paso (all three have come against El Paso).

-Hunter Goodman belted a clout in his second-straight game and fourth of the year. He has three multi-RBI games, all coming in his last four contests.

-Greg Jones swiped his team-leading ninth bag of the year (one caught stealing). He also has doubles in back-to-back games.

-Aaron Schunk extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single. During the streak he is slashing .321/.406/.464 with four doubles, seven RBI and three walks.

-Jimmy Herron extended his hitting streak to eight games (tied with Drew Romo for the team lead) with a double. The eight-game streak is tied for the second-longest active hit streak in the Pacific Coast League (longest active: nine, Jonathan Araúz, OKC). During the stretch he is slashing .300/.400/.533 with two doubles, a homer, seven RBI and five walks.

-Ty Blach spun 4.0 perfect frames while striking out two batters.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for the game four tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque is expected to send right-hander Thomas Ponticelli to the hill while El Paso is slated to start Nolan Watson.

