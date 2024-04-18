Salt Lake Falters Against Reno In Loss On Thursday

The Salt Lake Bees were blitzed by the Reno Aces on Thursday evening, falling 8-3 in what was the team's sixth consecutive loss overall and third straight of the homestand.

Much like they did in the series opening game on Tuesday, the Aces bats jumped on Salt Lake's starter early and often, with the victim this time around being Davis Daniel. The righty was tagged for six runs (five earned) on seven hits over his five innings of work, allowing three spots in both the second and fourth innings before his night came to an end. Reno put more up on the scoreboard in the sixth inning as well, tacking on a pair of unearned runs against reliever Tyler Thomas to stretch its advantage to seven.

This big hole left the Bees offense needing to make some magic happen, but much like many of their other games at Smith's Ballpark so far this year, they could not get the big hits until things were already out of hand. Salt Lake left nine runners on base and went just 2-for-9 with men in scoring position, with both hits coming off the bat of Willie Calhoun, who finished the game with all three of the team's RBIs. The Bees also struck out 13 times on the night, seven of which came from Aces starter Cristian Mena in his four frames of work and five from reliever Francisco Morales in just two innings.

The Bees will try to take another crack at snapping their losing streak on Friday, with the fourth game of the series against Reno scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.

