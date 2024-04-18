Big Sixth Sparks Victory for Sacramento Over Oklahoma City

April 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Sacramento River Cats struck early and added onto a slim lead with a five-run sixth inning, which was provided all the offense they needed as Sacramento topped the Oklahoma City Baseball Club by a 8-4 final on Thursday.

For the 13th time this season the River Cats (12-6) scored first, doing so in their first set of swings thanks to a Trenton Brooks RBI single before Casey Schmitt tacked on a sacrifice fly right.

Though he was cruising early against Oklahoma City (11-7), an error and walk to kick off the fourth led to a jam for Sacramento starter Daulton Jefferies. A single loaded the bases before another error in the inning resulted in in a run, this time a catcher's interference on what appeared to be a strikeout. Keeping his composure, Jefferies came back and got the punchout when he sat down Hunter Feduccia, then closed the frame on a unique 1-2-3 double play to end the inning.

Looking for insurance, the River Cats added on with their largest inning in any game this season by dropping five runs in the sixth. The inning started with a single and a pair of errors before a wild pitch led to the former scoring the first run of the frame.

Soon after was a two-RBI single by Schmitt, giving him three RBI on the night. That pushed his season total to 19, which is tied for the most RBI through Sacramento's first 18 games in franchise history along with Clint Coulter (2023) and Michael Choice (2013).

Providing the final two runs in the inning was Blake Sabol, who drove in both Schmitt and Brooks, the latter of which had reached with a walk. It was another multi-hit game for Sabol, who finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI, his third straight multi-hit game.

Oklahoma City tried to stage a comeback, scoring in the bottom of the frame on a solo homer from Andre Lupcius. Later they added two more on a two-run blast from Kody Hoese, which had immediately followed a triple from Ryan Ward.

Working the final 2.1 innings was Spencer Bivens, who had to battle through the eighth and a pair of runners on in the ninth but was able to preserve the victory. Jefferies did not go long enough to qualify for the win despite allowing just a single unearned run on two hits in 4.0 innings, leaving Justin Garza (1-0) to collect the decision after he worked 2.2 innings and gave up just one run on four hits with three strikeouts.

Five of the six River Cats to tally a knock had multi-hit nights, led by Brett Wisely going 4-for-6 with a pair of runs scored. His four knocks are the most by a River Cat in any game this season, and he raised his on-base percentage up to .476.

The win gives Sacramento seven in their last eight games, as they had won six straight prior to yesterday's loss. At 12-6 on the season, the River Cats have posted their best 18-game start since they held a 13-5 record to begin the 2012 campaign.

Game Four of this six-game set will take place on Friday, with first pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark tossed at 5:05 p.m. (PT).

