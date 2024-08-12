2025 Schedule Announced for Sacramento River Cats

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are eager to announce their full 150-game schedule for the upcoming 2025 season, and the first opportunity to secure single game tickets for next season.

"While we continue to welcome fans to Sutter Health Park for the 18 games that remain in our 25th anniversary season, we are also eager to begin preparations for what is shaping up to be a very special season of baseball here in West Sacramento," said River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson. "Minor League Baseball is a decades-long tradition along the banks of the Sacramento River, and we look forward to continuing to provide a fun, fan-focused atmosphere for our fans and the Greater Sacramento community."

There will be a total of 14 home series at Sutter Health Park, and in conjunction with the 2025 schedule release, the River Cats are offering a limited time opportunity to be the first to secure single-game tickets for next season. Fans who purchase tickets to any remaining 2024 game will receive a ticket voucher to be redeemed for any game for the first half the of 2025 season. Offer is available now through Sunday, August 18 and is valid only through a special promo link here.

Sacramento's schedule begins on Friday, March 28 when the River Cats host the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) to kick off the campaign. Following will be Sacramento's first and only two week-long road trip, traveling to take on the Las Vegas Aviators (The Athletics) in their only trip to the Sin City starting on April 1 before closing out with six games at the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) on April 8.

The longest homestand of the year for the River Cats will be a nine-game stretch immediately following the All-Star Break, starting with three games at home against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers) on July 18 before continuing on July 22 with six games at home against the Aviators.

Every Pacific Coast League team will visit Sutter Health Park at least once in 2025, however the following teams will only make one trip to West Sacramento: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros), Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), and Tacoma.

Twice the River Cats will battle rival Oklahoma City in Sacramento, first from June 24-29 in addition to the short three-game set after the All-Star Break. That will be one of a trio of three-game series at Sutter Health Park, joined by the season-opening series against Albuquerque and the three-game set with the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) from July 1-3.

Independence Eve is just one of a few holidays in which the River Cats will take the field, as they will also host the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) on Easter (April 20) and Tacoma on Father's Day (June 15). Sacramento will be on the road for Mother's Day (May 11) against the Rainiers. As a function of the six-game series format, the River Cats will not play a scheduled game at all on Mondays in 2025.

September will see the River Cats host two of their final three series in the year, starting with the last trip of the Aviators to Sutter Health Park on Sept. 2 before the season finishes with six games against Round Rock on Sept. 16.

The River Cats will host 39 weekend games in 2025, including 13 games each on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Fans can look forward to the River Cats tradition of postgame fireworks every Friday and Saturday, while kids run the bases postgame on Sundays.

The full 150-game schedule can be viewed here. Game times for all 150 contests, 2025 membership information, and a full 2025 promotions schedule are to be announced. First access to single game tickets for the 2025 season are available for a limited time.

