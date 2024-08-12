Express INF Blaine Crim, RHP Grant Anderson Earn Texas Rangers Minor League Awards for July

August 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced their minor league award winners for the month of July on Monday afternoon. Round Rock Express 1B Blaine Crim was named the organization's Player of the Month while RHP Grant Anderson was listed as the Reliever of the Month.

In 20 games during the month of July, Crim slashed .453/.561/.656 with seven doubles, two home runs, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored, 17 walks and 11 strikeouts. He reached base in every game he played last month and recorded more walks (17) than strikeouts (11). His 32-game on-base streak from June 27-August 10 was the second-longest in the Pacific Coast League this year. In July, he led the PCL in batting average (.453), on-base percentage (.561) and OPS (1.217).

The Mobile, Alabama native has spent all of 2024 with Round Rock and is tied for first on the team in walks (56) and he is second on the team in hits (98), home runs (11) and RBI (57). He is six home runs away from 100 for his minor league career. Crim was selected in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft from Mississippi College.

Anderson went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/6.2 IP) over six appearances with one walk and 14 strikeouts last month. He allowed two runs but they were both unearned. Anderson struck out 48.3 percent of the batters he faced. In 22 games this season, he owns a 3.22 ERA (8 ER/22.1 IP) in 22 appearances with 12 walks and 28 strikeouts.

The Port Arthur, Texas native made his Major League debut last year and appeared in 26 games out of the Texas bullpen. This year he has made 18 appearances in the big leagues. Anderson was a 21st round selection by the Seattle Mariners in 2018 out of McNeese State. Anderson was traded to Texas in 2019. His identical twin brother, Aidan, also pitches for the Express.

Round Rock returns to Dell Diamond for a six-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) beginning tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Express RHP Peter Solomon (1-4, 8.18) is slated to take the mound against an Isotopes pitcher to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.