Elehuris Montero Named PCL Player of the Week

August 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release









Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Elehuris Montero

(Albuquerque Isotopes) Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Elehuris Montero(Albuquerque Isotopes)

Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Elehuris Montero has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for August 5-11, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

This comes immediately on the heels of Montero receiving Player of the Month honors for July, as was announced last Tuesday.

Montero had another torrid week at the plate, going 11-for-28 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and nine RBI, leading the Isotopes to a series win over the Sacramento River Cats. Montero tied for the league lead in total bases (21) this week alongside teammate Greg Jones, while ranking second in hits (11), slugging percentage (.808), and third in OPS (1.237).

Montero produced four multi-hit efforts in six contests against Sacramento, including a 4-for-6 showing in Sunday's 17-10 victory, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. Additionally, it was the 11th time in his professional career he had four hits in a ballgame.

This marks the first time an Isotope has garnered a weekly award since Hunter Goodman from Aug. 21-27, 2023, when Albuquerque was at Oklahoma City.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.