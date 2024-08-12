Aviators Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule; Home & Season Opener on Friday, March 28 vs. Reno Aces

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced its 2025 regular season schedule in the franchises 42nd season (1983 - present).

The Aviators schedule will feature a total of 150 games with 75 away games and 75 home games at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Las Vegas will open the 2025 campaign at Las Vegas Ballpark with a three-game series against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, from Friday-Sunday, March 28-30. The Aviators will then host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 1-6.

The 2025 season will once again feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and league-wide off days on Monday, in addition, there will also be selected "three-game series" throughout the season to maintain fluency of the schedule.

"We are excited to announce the 2025 season schedule and the fourth campaign of playing a 150-game slate, with 75 home games at Las Vegas Ballpark," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "It will also mark the 42nd season of Triple-A professional baseball in Las Vegas and our sixth season in Las Vegas Ballpark. We are also excited to have interleague play and to host the Iowa Cubs in late August.

"Our loyal fans have once again been outstanding as we are approaching the home stretch of the 2024 regular season. We thank the Aviators fans for their great support over the 40 plus seasons of professional baseball in the Silver State!"

The Aviators schedule will feature home and home series against opponents from the PCL West Division: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) 21 games; Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) 18 games; Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) 18 games; Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) 18 games.

PCL East Division will feature home and series against opponents: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) 12 games; El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) 18 games; Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers) 12 games (nine games at Las Vegas Ballpark); Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) 9 games; Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) 18 games.

Interleague play will be featured in the 2025 season! The Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and members of the International League will travel to Las Vegas Ballpark for a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, August 26-31.

The Aviators schedule will feature two, nine game homestands against Reno and Sacramento from March 28 - April 6 and against Albuquerque and Oklahoma City from June 24 - July 3, featuring the traditional fireworks extravaganza on Thursday, July 3rd. The School Day Game returns in '25 and will be played on Tuesday, April 15 (day game, Time TBA).

Las Vegas will embark on one 12-game road trip against Sacramento and Reno from September 2-14

Game times for the 150-game season will be announced at a later date.

The Aviators, 22-16 (.579) in the second half (first place in the West Division) and 59-54 overall (.522), will host the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, August 13-18.

NOTE: The Triple-A season will be split in two halves, with the first half concluded on Sunday, June 23. The second half began on Tuesday, June 25. The first-half winners (PCL and International League) will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three League Championship Series against the second-half winner from Tuesday-Thursday, September 24-26. The Sugar Land Space Cowboys won the first half in the PCL (49-26, .653) and the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, won the first half in the IL (Triple-A best record of 49-24, .671).

The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three LCS of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues. The winners of the IL and PCL will meet in a single-game format on Saturday, September 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark (Time, TBA).

2025 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket packages and information are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

