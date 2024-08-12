Space Cowboys Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, have released their full schedule for the 2025 season. Once again, the Space Cowboys schedule features 75 home games as part of the 150-game season for the Pacific Coast League, including a pair of interleague series. The full schedule for 2025 can be found here.

To start the season, the Space Cowboys will kick off Opening Weekend at home, playing the Oklahoma City Baseball Club for three games starting on March 28. The 2025 season will include off days taking place every Monday except for Memorial Day, which will include a two-day break from May 19-20 and a six-game set with Las Vegas Aviators starting that Wednesday which will conclude on Monday, May 26.

In terms of the Eastern Division opponents, Sugar Land will host the Round Rock Express for a six-game set from April 29 to May 4 and also from July 1-3 as part of a split series. The Albuquerque Isotopes will come to Constellation Field twice, first on April 8 through 13 and then August 26 through 31. Along with Opening Weekend, the Space Cowboys will also host the Oklahoma City Baseball Club from September 2 through 7. The El Paso Chihuahuas make just one trip to Sugar Land, coming for a six-game series for the last week of the regular season from September 16 through 21.

Constellation Field will host each Western Division League opponent at least once next season. The Las Vegas Aviators will come to Sugar Land for two series from May 21 through 26 and then again from June 17 through 22. Making two stops in Sugar Land as well are the Salt Lake Bees, first coming for a three-game series right out of the All-Star Break from July 18 to 20 and for a six-game set from August 12 through 17. The Tacoma Rainiers (July 29-August 3), Reno Aces (May 13-18) and Sacramento River Cats (June 3-8) will each make one trip to play the Space Cowboys at home.

Brand new for 2025, Sugar Land will play two interleague series against opponents from the Triple-A International League, with both series occurring on the road, first against the Durham Bulls (April 1-6) and then against the Iowa Cubs (August 19-24). Since their affiliation in Minor League Baseball in 2021, the Space Cowboys have never played a team in the International League.

Fans can place deposits for 2025 season tickets by calling the Regions Bank Ticket Office at (281) 240-4487. There is also an option to be a part of Sugar Land's 'Try Before You Buy' program, allowing fans the option to test run seats for the remaining three homestands this season. More information on 'Try Before You Buy' can be found here.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

