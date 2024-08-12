Aviators Joe Boyle Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (August 5-11)

August 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that Joe Boyle was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season (July 22-28 and August 5-11). Boyle is the second Aviators player to be named PCL Pitcher of the Week in 2024. He joins right-hander Osvaldo Bido (April 29 - May 5).

The right-hander started the opener of the six-game road trip against Salt Lake on Tuesday, August 6 at Smith's Ballpark. He recorded the victory with 5.2 shutout innings. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out a season-high 12 batters (19 total batters faced) on 86 pitches (55 strikes). The lone hit was a triple by third baseman Jack López in the fifth inning.

On the season, Boyle has appeared in 12 games (started 11) and has posted a 1-3 record with a 5.63 ERA. He has allowed 21 hits and struck out 62 batters in 38.1 innings pitched.

He began the season with Oakland. He has appeared in seven games (all starts) for the Athletics and has posted a 2-5 record with a 7.16 ERA. He has allowed 25 hits and struck out 29 batters in 27.2 innings pitched. He has played in parts of two Major League seasons with the A's (2023-24).

Boyle has played professionally for four seasons in the Cincinnati and Oakland organizations. He was acquired by Oakland from Cincinnati for LH Sam Moll and international pool money on July 31, 2023. He was originally selected by the Reds in the fifth round of June 2020 First-Year Player Draft. Boyle attended University of Notre Dame for three seasons (2018-2020).

The Aviators, 22-16 in the second half and 59-54 overall, will host the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a six-game homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, August 13-18 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

