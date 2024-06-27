River Cats Live up to Namesake, Host Meow Monday on July 1

June 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - You may have heard of the "dog days of summer," but get ready for furry felines to join the party as the Sacramento River Cats, proud affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, and their home of Sutter Health Park will host Meow Monday this coming Monday on July 1.

For far too long it has been im-paws-sible to avoid the question "who let the dogs out," but this first of its kind promotion for Sacramento will focus on the namesake of the River Cats as all are encouraged to bring out their feline friends and turn Monday into "Caturday." Don't cat nap on this evening (unless you are at the game), as there will be numerous cat-themed promotions, cat-lookalike headshots, and the singing of "Take Meow't to the Ballgame."

"It's not uncommon on Wet Nose Wednesdays for us to get the question 'when are you going to invite cats into the stadium?' The answer is now!," said Sacramento River Cats Director of Marketing Sarah Hebel. "Our fans have asked and now we're delivering. This has been a successful promotion among other teams in the league and we look forward to starting this tradition in Sacramento."

Meow Monday will follow all the same guidelines of "Wet Nose Wednesday," and if you and your feline companion would like to join the fun on Toyota Home Run Hill, please adhere to the following:

* Cats must be leashed, harnessed, or in a pet carrier at all times. * Cats may not be left unattended. * Cats will be permitted on Toyota Home Run Hill only. * Cats and their owners must enter through Right Field Gate. * Owners must clean up after their pets and promptly dispose of waste. * This is a cat only party. No dogs allowed.

"Meow meow meow, meow meow meow," said Dinger, beloved mascot of the River Cats.

This evening will be the cat's pajamas, so don't miss this purrrfect beginning to your July 4 week. We're not "kitten" around, tickets will go fast so make sure you secure yours by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). For tickets, you may also email tickets@rivercats.com, visit the Sutter Health Park ticket office, or go online to rivercats.com/tickets.

