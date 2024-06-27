Round Rock Beats El Paso for First Win of Second Half
June 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (1-2 | 38-39) picked up a victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (2-1 | 33-45) at Dell Diamond on Thursday by a final score of 3-1. The win marks Round Rock's first win of the second half of the season.
Round Rock reliever LHP Blake Taylor (3-1, 4.94) earned the victory after 1.2 shutout innings where he allowed two hits with two strikeouts. El Paso reliever RHP Tommy Nance (2-1, 5.00) took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in one inning of work. RHP Kyle Barraclough picked up a multi-inning save as he tossed two perfect innings with two strikeouts for his first save of the season.
Along the Train Tracks:
El Paso got the scoring started in the top of the first inning after 3B Clay Dungan scored on a throwing error on an infield single by DH Matthew Batten to take a 1-0 lead.
Express 3B Jonathan Ornelas drove in LF Trevor Hauver on a single down the right field line in the third inning to even the game at one.
Round Rock took a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning thanks to a two-run single off the bat of 1B Blaine Crim which scored DH Matt Duffy and CF Dustin Harris.
E-Train Excerpts:
E-Train RHP Gerson Garabito earned a no-decision after allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings of work.
Round Rock 2B Justin Foscue extended his on-base streak to 42 games at the Triple-A level, dating back to August 18, 2023.
Express 1B Blaine Crim and 3B Jonathan Ornelas each posted a three-hit night. Crim went 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Ornelas went 3-for-5 with an RBI.
RHP Kyle Barraclough earned his first save of the season for Round Rock. It was the former Miami Marlins closer's first save in Triple-A since 2022 when he was pitching for the Salt Lake Bees.
Next up: Round Rock and El Paso face off for game four of the six-game set on Friday night. Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson (8-3, 4.73) is scheduled to take on El Paso RHP Sean Reynolds (2-0, 8.10). First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.
Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!
#RR#
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2024
- Express Top Chihuahuas, 3-1 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Whitcomb's Go-Ahead Blast Rallies Sugar Land Past Tacoma - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Six-Run Eighth Downs Tacoma - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock Beats El Paso for First Win of Second Half - Round Rock Express
- Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner Blake Snell to Pitch in ML Rehab Assignment vs. Aviators on Friday, June 28 - Las Vegas Aviators
- June 27 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - June 27, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- River Cats Live up to Namesake, Host Meow Monday on July 1 - Sacramento River Cats
- Chihuahuas Unveil Stars & Stripes Jersey and Cap for GECU Independence Day Celebration - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Aces Slip Past OKC, 9-8 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Hensley Saves Space Cowboys from a Shutout - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- De Los Santos Mashes Two Homeruns, Reno Takes Down Oklahoma City 9-8 - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.