Chihuahuas Unveil Stars & Stripes Jersey and Cap for GECU Independence Day Celebration

June 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO - The Chihuahuas are thrilled to announce the unveiling of the Stars & Stripes jersey and New Era cap the team will wear during the GECU Independence Day Celebration games against the Albuquerque Isotopes on July 3 and July 4 at Southwest University Park.

The jerseys will accompany two nights of El Paso's best postgame Fireworks Spectaculars, choreographed to patriotic music.

The Chihuahuas will sport these patriotic jerseys and caps as part of their tribute to Independence Day, celebrating the spirit of American heritage and baseball tradition. The unique jerseys will be worn exclusively during these two games. The jerseys will not be sold in stores and are exclusive to the Fourth of July celebration.

The jerseys, made by OT Sports, feature patriotic red, white, and blue colors. The bodice is blue with white and red piping and contains the Chihuahuas Howling Dog logo on the left side of the chest, with the colors red, white, and blue incorporated into the logo. Each player's number is on the right side of the front of the jersey, and the back. The sleeves are blue and are adorned with red and white stripes with opaque stars on the blue portion.

The Chihuahuas will auction the game-worn Stars & Stripes jerseys starting at 12 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, July 2. The auction will conclude on the final out of the game on Saturday, July 6. Proceeds from the auction will benefit El Paso area non-profit organizations. Fans can view the jerseys up for auction and participate by texting "BID" (ALL CAPS) to (915) 600-6677.

The New Era 59FIFTY fitted Stars & Stripes cap, originally introduced in 2008, will be prominently displayed across Minor and Major League Baseball venues nationwide during the Independence Day weekend.

These iconic New Era fitted caps will first be available to Season Seat Members at the Chihuahuas Team Shop starting at 5:15 p.m. on July 4th. They will then be released to the public both at the ballpark gates upon opening at 5:30 p.m. and a limited number will be made available online at the same time.

In celebration of Independence Day, the Chihuahuas Team Shop will also showcase exclusive Fourth of July tees and offer patriotic caps priced at $10 each on July 3rd. On July 4th, a special Fourth of July jersey will debut. Additionally, fans attending the game can receive a complimentary patriotic cap with the purchase of $100 or more in the Team Shop, while supplies last.

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and those who qualify may receive up to 25% ticket savings via GovX.com presented by AT&T.

Fans are encouraged to purchase early as tickets are going fast! Fans can purchase tickets at epchihuahuas.com.

