Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner Blake Snell to Pitch in ML Rehab Assignment vs. Aviators on Friday, June 28

June 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The San Francisco Giants have announced that left-hander Blake Snell will pitch in a Major League Rehabilitation Assignment for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. He will face the Las Vegas Aviators in game four of the six-game series on Friday, June 28 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

BLAKE SNELL: He has played in nine Major League seasons with Tampa Bay (2016-20), San Diego (2021-23) and San Francisco (2004). He is a two-time Cy Young Award Winner: 2018 (21-5/1.89 ERA/31 G/180.2 IP/221 SO) and 2023 (14-9/2.25 ERA/32 G/180.0 IP/234 SO).

Snell joined Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, Max Scherzer, Gaylor Perry and Roy Halladay as the only players in MLB history to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues.

Snell has appeared in 197 career Major League games (all starts) and has posted a 71-58 record with a 3.35 ERA. He has struck out 1,254 batters in 1,016.1 innings pitched.

He signed with San Francisco as a free agent on March 19, 2024. He has appeared in six games and has posted a 0-3 record (9.51 ERA/23.2 IP/31 SO).

