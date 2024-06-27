De Los Santos Mashes Two Homeruns, Reno Takes Down Oklahoma City 9-8

June 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Deyvison De Los Santos showcased his 60-grade power tool, launching two monstrous home runs, including a 390-foot grand slam, to lead the Reno Aces (1-1, 36-41) to a 9-8 victory over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-1, 41-36) on Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field. De Los Santos tallied five total RBI, bringing his season total to 28.

Andres Chaparro got the Aces on the board in the second inning, roping his 14 th home run and second in as many days. The 26-year-old has had a productive June, hitting .300/.412/.557 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 20 games.

Albert Almora played a crucial role in the win. The 30-year-old delivered a clutch RBI single in the sixth inning to give Reno the lead. However, he made more of an impact with his glove. With two outs and two runners on in the ninth, Almora came through with an incredible leaping catch at the wall to save and solidify the victory. The outfielder has been an important part of the Aces lineup this season, going 84-for-293 (.287) with 22 doubles and 45 RBI.

Bryson Brigman continued to swing a hot bat, lifting his third home run of the campaign over the right-field porch to tie the game at four in the fifth inning. The shifty infielder has posted a .325/.373/.468 slash line with 13 extra-base hits and 20 RBI in 154 at-bats.

Cristian Mena took a no-decision on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks across six innings, he punched out eight. The right-hander will take a 4.90 ERA and 89:38 K: BB into his next matchup.

The Aces will look to keep things rolling in Thursday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-for-4, 2 HR (1 Grand Slam), 5 RBI

Andres Chaparro: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Bryson Brigman: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Albert Almora: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Gavin Hollowell (W, 1-0), 1.0 IP, 2 BB, 3 K

