Sacramento, Sutter Health Park Turn Green for Brat Night

July 30, 2024

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Brat summer has arrived, and Sutter Health Park is turning brat green as the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, host brat night on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The River Cats are in the middle of their 25th anniversary season of being their authentic, vibey minor league baseball selves, and want to continue that celebration with the fans. Bring your carefree true self to the park on Thursday as the River Cats brats battle the Reno Aces and immerse yourself in a brat summer aesthetic inspired by Charli XCX.

As Sacramento plays the club classics on the field, be sure to work the cool-girl style for our fan cams and enjoy a variety of brat concessions including a brat Brat at the Sausage Cart and brat Merlino's. For those that want to take brat summer to the next level, we've got you covered with the $20 brat pack which includes a green River Cats brat T-shirt.

"The River Cats are brat," said River Cats Director of Marketing, Sarah Hebel. "In minor league baseball, we thrive when we're authentically ourselves, try new things, lean into popular trends while still upholding nostalgic tradition."

While you're planning your trip to the ballpark this Thursday, we recommend referencing the River Cats brat starter pack:

Lime green everything (we recommend the brat pack to receive a River Cats brat t-shirt)

Nostalgic River Cats gear

Digital camera from the early 2000s to capture the memories

Practiced brat Tik Tok dances

Your authentic, fun self ready to party and have a good time

Don't be green with envy because you missed out, make sure you're living your best brat summer at brat night. For tickets, visit rivercats.com, or contact the River Cats ticket office by calling the ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487) or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

