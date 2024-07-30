Express Fall 7-1 in Series Opener Against Space Cowboys

July 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (14-13 | 51-50) dropped its series opener to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-11 | 65-37) by a final score of 7-1 at Dell Diamond on Tuesday.

Round Rock starter RHP Tim Brennan (0-2, 4.43) was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts over 1.2 innings. Sugar Land starter RHP Ryan Gusto (5-2, 4.18) got the win as his 6.2 innings on the mound saw no runs, three hits, one walk and six punchouts. Space Cowboys RHP Ray Gaither snagged his first save of the season, shutting the Express out over 1.2 innings and striking out one batter.

Along the Train Tracks:

Sugar Land jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. LF Shay Whitcomb hit a two-run home run that scored 2B Jesús Bastidas, who had worked a leadoff walk. 3B Zach Dezenzo then rounded the bases on a hit-by-pitch, Jacob Melton double and scored thanks to a single from SS Grae Kessinger.

Following six scoreless innings for both teams, the Space Cowboys made it 4-0 with a solo dinger from Kessinger.

Round Rock avoided the shutout after plating one run in the bottom of the eighth inning. SS Jax Biggers led off the frame with a walk, found second as 2B Frainyer Chavez walked, third when CF Dustin Harris grounded into a forceout and finally scored on a single from 3B Andrew Knapp.

The ninth inning saw Dezenzo launch a three-run home run for Sugar Land, which put the visitors ahead, 7-1. Round Rock went down in order to close out the contest.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express 3B Andrew Knapp made just his second professional appearance at third base in Tuesday's loss. Knapp finished the night 2-for-4 with one double, one RBI and two assists. His only previous appearance at third base was on September 1, 2018, when playing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and Knapp recorded one putout.

On Tuesday, DH Andrew Knizner played his first minor league game since September 25, 2019, when he was a member of Triple-A Memphis. Knizner went 0-for-3 in his Round Rock debut after being optioned on Monday.

E-Train RHP Steven Jennings posted a scoreless outing in relief, going1.1 innings with just one hit allowed.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land are back for game two on Wednesday night. Space Cowboys RHP Rhett Kouba (1-3, 7.71) is scheduled to start up against an Express pitcher to be determined. First pitch at Dell Diamond is slated for 7:15 p.m. CT.

Pacific Coast League Stories from July 30, 2024

