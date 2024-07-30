Bees Blitz Rainiers for 17 Runs, Pick up 11th Consecutive Victory

July 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees picked up their 11th consecutive win in their series-opening game against the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday afternoon, using an explosion of offense to take home the victory by a final score of 17-6.

The key to the Bees miraculous turnaround this season has been the performance of their bats over the last month, and Tuesday's game served as the apex of this, with the team hanging a season-high 17 runs on the board on 17 hits. The scoring started right away for Salt Lake, putting up a run in the first inning on a double off the left field wall by Charles Leblanc and then four in the second on an RBI single by Chad Wallach, a two-RBI double by Keston Hiura in his return to the team, and a passed ball that increased the lead up to five. From here, it was all about the crooked numbers, as the Bees scored two in the fourth, five in the sixth, one in the seventh and four in the ninth to put the exclamation point on the incredible day at the plate. These frames were highlighted by three separate Bees home runs, with Jake Marisnick smoking a 2-1 sinker from Rainiers starter Blas Castano in the fourth inning 110.2 miles per hour off the bat for his seventh home run of the season, Hiura following that up immediately after with his 13th longball in 20 games in a Bees uniform, and Jason Martin jumping on reliever Mauricio Llovera in the seventh for his 11th dinger of the year.

As the gaudy run total would indicate, Salt Lake got fantastic individual offensive performances throughout the entirety of its lineup. The onslaught was headed by the top of the order, with the trio of Marisnick, Hiura and Martin combining to go 9-for-14 with three home runs, two doubles, a triple, eight RBI and 11 runs scored between them. Beyond this, Jack López tallied three hits of his own out of the six spot in the order while driving in a pair of runs, and Wallach turned the lineup over nicely in the nine hole with a multi-hit day of his own. In total, every hitter in the Bees lineup reached base at least one time, and eight of the nine batters recorded at least one hit. The team also tied a season-high with eight extra-base hits on the day, with the only other instances of that happening this year coming on May 9 at home against Sacramento and May 16 also on the road against Tacoma.

The Bees will now look to keep the bats scorching hot in the second game of the series against the Rainiers on Wednesday, with José Suarez currently set to toe the rubber for Salt Lake against Tacoma's Casey Lawrence for first pitch at 8:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.