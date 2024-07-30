Bees Buzz Past Rainiers
July 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release
TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (57-46) dropped their third straight game, losing the opener to the Salt Lake Bees (51-51) by a score of 17-6, Tuesday at Cheney Stadium.
Salt Lake didn't waste time getting on the board, scoring on an RBI double from Charles Leblanc to go up 1-0 in the first. They added four more in the second on a single from Chad Wallach, a two-run double from Keston Hiura and a passed ball.
Home runs from Jake Marisnick and Hiura in the fourth made it 7-0 in favor of the Bees. Tacoma got on the board in their half of the inning on a solo home run from Luis Urias, making it 7-1. They scored again in the fifth on a single from Nick Solak, but Salt Lake wasn't done.
The Bees used a five-run sixth inning to grow their lead to double-digits, at 12-2. They scored on singles from Jason Martin, Jack Lopez and Bryce Teodosio. A single from Duke Ellis made it 12-3, but Martin used a solo home run to make it 13-3.
Jake Slaughter got in on the home run fun, hitting a two-run shot in the seventh, but Salt Lake added four more runs in the ninth, taking a 17-5 lead. A sacrifice fly from Solak put a sixth run on the board for the Rainiers, but that is all they scored, as Salt Lake took the opener.
POSTGAME NOTES: Duke Ellis and Nick Solak each collected three hits, leading the way for Tacoma. Ellis went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Solak went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Rhylan Thomas went 2-for-5 in his organization debut today, batting seventh and playing left field.
Tacoma and Salt Lake will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.
