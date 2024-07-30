Battle of the Badges Set for September 7 at Constellation Field

July 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - For a second year, the Battle of the Badges baseball game presented by Livesavers ER will take place between the Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department. This year, the event will be held on Saturday, September 7 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

The Battle of the Badges is a 9/11 memorial baseball game between the HPD 'Lawdawgs' and the HFD 'Firedawgs,' with proceeds benefitting local Houston police and fire charities. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:30 pm first pitch. Tickets are available for purchase here and are general admission with seating on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are $15 while children eight and under receive free admission. Parking is also available for purchase in advance here and is $5 per car.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.