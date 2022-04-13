Home Run Horror: Squirrels Soar on Record Five Long Balls

RICHMOND, Va. - Sean Roby knocked two home runs as part of a five-home run game for the Flying Squirrels as Richmond defeated Altoona, 10-6, on Wednesday night at the Diamond.

It was an action-packed fourth inning for both teams as Altoona brought four runs across in the top of the frame on six hits. Liover Peguero roped a one out single and advanced into scoring position by stealing second base and moving to third on a throwing error. Blake Sabol then singled to bring him home. A Lolo Sanchez single then set up an Aaron Shackelford single to score Sabol. Later in the frame, Matt Fraizer hit an infield single that scored two on a throwing error to give Altoona an early 5-1 lead.

The flood gates then came open for Richmond. After two lead-off singles, Jacob Heyward hit a three-run home run off Curve starter Travis MacGregor. Altoona then went to bullpen with reliever Bear Bellomy, who managed one out before allowing a single to Robert Emery. Shane Matheny then hit a two-run home run to right field and was followed by a solo shot from Brandon Martorano. A Will Wilson single then set up a two-run shot from Roby, his second home run of the game, to cap off the massive inning for the Flying Squirrels. Bellomy took the loss, allowing five in the one inning.

The four home runs allowed set a Curve franchise record for most allowed in a single inning. Those home runs, paired with Roby's second inning solo shot, set a Richmond franchise record for most home runs in a game at five.

Altoona scored first in the second inning, after Sanchez hit an RBI single to score Jack Suwinski. The Curve, who had a season-high 14 hits in the loss, scratched a run across in the sixth on a Suwinski bases-loaded groundout. Richmond added their final run in the eighth on a throwing error from Peguero.

Four Curve players finished with multiple hits, with Sabol and Sanchez each recording three, and Fraizer and Nick Gonzales recording two each. MacGregor allowed four runs in three innings of work with four strikeouts. Zach Matson tossed two scoreless for the Curve before Oliver Garcia allowed the lone unearned run in the eighth, throwing two innings with four strikeouts.

Richmond starter Gray Fenter struck out eight in three innings, while Ryan Walker earned his second win of the season despite allowing four runs in one inning of work. The Flying Squirrels had 12 hits in the win.

Altoona continues their series with Richmond on Thursday night. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski will start for the Curve with RHP Jake Dahlberg on the bump for the Squirrels.

