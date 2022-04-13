Sea Dogs Welcome Sustainability Partner, Arcadia, as Part of Clubs Comprehensive Sustainability Strategy

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs welcome their first Sustainability Partner, Arcadia, as part of their refreshed and comprehensive approach to sustainability. This season, the club will build a sustainability strategy around the opportunities to create positive community impact, including through tactical solutions in the stadium and through fan engagement initiatives and game day activations within the Portland community.

As part of Arcadia's Sustainability Partnership, they will be leading a program titled "Sustainable Sundays" to feature several local partners who are taking and inspiring sustainable action on an individual or organization level.

"We're thrilled to support the Sea Dogs again and to bring fans Sustainable Sundays," said Kate Henningsen, co-founder and COO of Arcadia. "We're especially excited to highlight the phenomenal work that our partner organizations are doing across Maine. Together, we can help fans hit it out of the park with sustainable actions to make a lasting impact."

Sustainable Sundays will showcase environmentally-focused themes throughout the baseball season, such as featuring the Bike Coalition of Maine during National Bike Month. "We are excited to partner with Arcadia and the Portland Sea Dogs for National Bike Month! Clean energy and active transportation go hand in hand!" said Jean Sideris, the Executive Director of the Bike Coalition of Maine.

In addition to Sustainability Sundays, fans should expect to see more sustainability-related promotional events throughout the season, starting with Earth Day in April.

"Sustainability isn't new to us, but this new partnership helps us to put sustainability at the forefront. The time to take environmental action is now and a formal strategy will be important for helping us prioritize feasible solutions to take action. We'll be announcing more about this later in the season," said Geoff Iacuessa, Portland Sea Dogs President & General Manager.

To support this comprehensive sustainability strategy effort, the club has engaged Recipric as their Front Office Sustainability Agency, who will develop the club's sustainability strategy and will provide tactical solutions for the club to take positive action. Recipric will engage the club throughout the season and fans can expect regular updates on the progress of those efforts.

