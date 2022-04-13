April 13, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

BELLO SHINES, WHILE HAMILTON CONTINUES TO STEAL - Brayan Bello kicked off the Sea Dogs first road game with a 99mph fastball, which seemed to set the tone in Harrisburg. In

his 2022 debut, Bello fired 5.0 scoreless innings allowing just four hits while walking one and striking out 10. He was just one strikeout shy of tying his career-high, which he set last season with Portland. The four hits he did allow were all singles. At the plate, David Hamilton went 2-for-4 with two runs and two more RBI. He swiped three bases, just one short of tying another franchise record with the Sea Dogs. Tyler Dearden had a standout night at the plate going 3-for-5 with his first Double-A triple, not to mention he threw out a runner at home plate for the second time this season. Portland took the first game of the roadtrip, 7-1 and are are 2-2 on the season, tied for second place.

WHERE DOES HAMILTON RANK - With another three stolen bases last night, David Hamilton now has seven stolen bases through the first four games of the season. He continues to lead the Eastern League in that category and was just one shy of tying a franchise record. Portland's steals record in a single game was set by Jeremy Hazelbaker July 22, 2012 at New Hampshire. Looking at the season as a whole, Julio Ramirez has stolen the most amount of bases in Sea Dogs history with 64 during the 1999 season.

HAVE OURSELVES A DAY - The Sea Dogs are 0-2 in day games this season as they will matchup with the Senators today at noon. Over the weekend, Portland fell 3-0 on Saturday in a rain- shorted game against New Hampshire then again on Sunday in the series finale, 6-2.

STARTING ROTATION SHINES - The three starters over the weekend, Chris Murphy, Victor Santos and Brandon Walter were locked in for the first games of the season. They combined for 14.0 innings allowing just two earned runs on seven hits. They issued five walks while striking out 15 hitters and limited opposing hitters to a .149 batting average. Walter was the standout of the three in his Double-A debut pitching 5.0 shutout innings with just one hit allowed on Sunday afternoon.

NICE TO SEE YOU, MR. SENATOR - The Portland Sea Dogs will face the Harrisburg Senators for the first time this season. The Senators went 2-1 over the weekend against the Altoona Curve. Harrisburg recorded a two-run homer and two-run double to secure the 5-3 victory over the Curve on Sunday. Matt Brill earned his second save in three games for the Senators.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Jay Groome will make his 2022 debut this afternoon against the Senators. After spending a majority of the 2021 season with the High-A Greenville Drive, Groome made his SeaDogs debut on September 4. He started all three games he appeared in, racking up a 2-0 record over 15.2 innings of work. Over the short stint, the southpaw posted a 2.30 ERA and 26 batters while walking just four. Begins 2022 ranked by Baseball America as the Sox' No. 10 prospect and was also ranked by the publication as one of the Sox' top prospects in 2017 (No. 3), '18 (No. 1), '19 (No. 4), '20 (No. 8), and '21 (No. 6).

