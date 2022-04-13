Ninth Inning Rally Not Enough in Sea Dogs Loss

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Jay Groome tossed five one hit frames and struck out four in his first start of the season, but the Portland Sea Dogs (2-3) fell short 3-2 to the Harrisburg Senators (3-2) on Wednesday at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

For the second-straight night, the Sea Dogs put up the first run of the game, getting to Senators starter Evan Lee in the top of second. Brandon Howlett, Cameron Cannon, and Hudson Potts worked consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs. One batter later, Nick Sogard grounded out to first, pushing in Howlett and giving the Sea Dogs their first lead of the game, 1-0.

After four scoreless frames, the Senators scored their first runs in the bottom of the sixth against Sea Dogs reliever Dylan Spacke. Mitch Longo led off the inning with a single and advanced to second after a Jack Dunn walk. Brad Lindsly grounded into fielder's choice, putting runners on the corners. Jecksson Flores lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, driving in Longo and tying the game, 1-1. Jackson Cluff kept things moving with a walk and Taylor Gushue was hit by a pitch to load the bases. KJ Harrison walked, forcing in a run, and giving Harrisburg a 2-1 lead. They added one more run in the inning with Cluff scoring on a Joan Martinez wild pitch, improving their lead to 3-1.

The Sea Dogs came back fighting in the top of the ninth inning with Senators reliever Matt Brill on the bump. Wil Dalton doubled to left field, putting himself in scoring position with one out. Christian Koss stepped up to the plate and drove in Dalton with a base hit to center to bring the score to 3-2 in favor of Harrisburg. Tyler Dearden walked to put runners on first and second, but the Senators closed out the game with a 3-2 win.

Alex Troop (1-0) earned his first win of the year, tossing scoreless 3.2 innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out six. Spacke (0-1) pitched 0.2 innings and surrendered three runs on one hit in his first loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs and Senators play the third game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 6:30 PM ET first pitch. Portland sends LHP Chris Murphy (0-0, 2.25 ERA) to the mound against Harrisburg RHP Ronald Herrera (1-0, 7.20 ERA).

