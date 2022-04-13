Senators Take Advantage of Portland Pitching in Sixth, Hold off Sea Dogs, 3-2

The Harrisburg Senators rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and hung on to beat Portland 3-2 Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field. The Sens plated three runs in the sixth with the benefit of just one hit. The runs scored on a sacrifice fly, bases loaded walk and a wild pitch. The teams have split the first two games of the series with four games remaining. Harrisburg is 3-2 while Portland falls to 2-3.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Evan Lee made his Double-A debut Wednesday. After allowing a single to start the game he retired the next three batters. He ran into trouble in the second, walking the first three batters before retiring the final three and allowing just a single run. Alex Troop followed and was fantastic. He went 3.2 innings and earned the win. He allowed two hits while striking out six. Brian Gonzalez was share in his two innings of work, earning his second hold. Matt Brill allowed a run in the ninth but notched his third save in three tries.

WITH THE GAVEL

Jecksson Flores went 1-3 and drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly. Mitch Longo started the three-run rally with a single. He also singled in the third inning. KJ Harrison drove in a run with a bases loaded walk.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg scored three runs on just only three hits and had only two at bats with runners in scoring position. Neither team committed an error in the game. Three of the first five games have been day games.

ON DECK

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

