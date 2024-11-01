Home Game Day: Chippewa Steel vs. Anchorage Wolverines

November 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It is game day at the Sullivan Arena! The Anchorage Wolverines face off against the Chippewa Steel for only the second time of the 24-25 season.

The two first met in early October, where the Wolverines gained their sole shutout of the season with a 6-0 victory in Chippewa Falls.

Camden Shasby remains out for the Wolverines with a concussion, while Cole Frawner is forced to miss the weekend after last Saturday's brawl resulting in a two game suspension.

$5 PARKING FEE

There will be $5 charge for parking at this weekend's Wolverines games due to cost of parking authority required by the Municipality of Anchorage. Please plan to bring $5 cash for Sullivan Arena Parking. This is not a decision made by the Anchorage Wolverines and we are working to finalize a long term solution that benefits our spectators and fans.

NEW VIP & Season Ticket Entrance THIS WEEKEND:

The VIP and Season Ticket Holder entrance will be changed starting this weekend.

Please reference the image below to see where the new entrance will be. There is no change to the main entrance. There will be signage directing the VIP and Season Ticket Holders to their new entrance.

The entrance will remain up the stairs on the southwest end, but instead of using the doors to the right of The Den, you will be directed to the left, down the ramp and enter on ice level!

