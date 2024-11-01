First Alaska Swing Kicks off with Invasion of Kenai
November 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Minnesota Wilderness News Release
The Minnesota Wilderness return to the ice this weekend on the first leg of its first Alaska trip of the 2024-25 season.
The Wilderness and the Kenai River Brown Bears will tangle in a 2-game series at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. Games will be Friday and Saturday, November 1 and 2, with game time set for 7:30 p.m. AKDT.
Both squads are riding the momentum of wins in home games that went past regulation. The Wilderness (5-7-2) slipped past Chippewa 2-1 in a shootout last Saturday (Oct. 26). That win came in the final game of a 3-game series in which Chippewa was victorious in the first two contests.
Meanwhile, Kenai (8-7-1) defeated Fairbanks 3-2 in overtime last Saturday to force a split in a 2-game series.
Kenai's victory snapped a 6-game losing streak, while Minnesota's win was its first in Cloquet since Sept. 14, ending a 4-game skid at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
Media: All games can be seen on nahltv.com
Midwest Division standings:
Place Team Games played Points This weekend's opponent(s)
1 Wisconsin 14 22 2 games vs. Janesville
2 Anchorage 13 19 2 games vs. Chippewa
3 Springfield 13 18 Idle
3 Fairbanks 13 18 Idle
5 Kenai River 16 17 2 games vs. Wilderness
6 Chippewa 15 16 2 games @ Anchorage
7 Wilderness 14 12 2 games @ Kenai River
7 Janesville 14 9 2 games @ Wisconsin
Tale of the Tape
Team GF GA PP PK
Kenai River 45 49 6 for 51 (11.8%) 12 for 60 (80%)
Wilderness 44 50 14 for 68 (20.6%) 8 for 53 (85%)
