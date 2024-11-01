First Alaska Swing Kicks off with Invasion of Kenai

November 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness return to the ice this weekend on the first leg of its first Alaska trip of the 2024-25 season.

The Wilderness and the Kenai River Brown Bears will tangle in a 2-game series at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. Games will be Friday and Saturday, November 1 and 2, with game time set for 7:30 p.m. AKDT.

Both squads are riding the momentum of wins in home games that went past regulation. The Wilderness (5-7-2) slipped past Chippewa 2-1 in a shootout last Saturday (Oct. 26). That win came in the final game of a 3-game series in which Chippewa was victorious in the first two contests.

Meanwhile, Kenai (8-7-1) defeated Fairbanks 3-2 in overtime last Saturday to force a split in a 2-game series.

Kenai's victory snapped a 6-game losing streak, while Minnesota's win was its first in Cloquet since Sept. 14, ending a 4-game skid at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Media: All games can be seen on nahltv.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games played Points This weekend's opponent(s)

1 Wisconsin 14 22 2 games vs. Janesville

2 Anchorage 13 19 2 games vs. Chippewa

3 Springfield 13 18 Idle

3 Fairbanks 13 18 Idle

5 Kenai River 16 17 2 games vs. Wilderness

6 Chippewa 15 16 2 games @ Anchorage

7 Wilderness 14 12 2 games @ Kenai River

7 Janesville 14 9 2 games @ Wisconsin

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Kenai River 45 49 6 for 51 (11.8%) 12 for 60 (80%)

Wilderness 44 50 14 for 68 (20.6%) 8 for 53 (85%)

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.