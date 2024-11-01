Hat Tricks Defeated by Nordiques in November Opener

November 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks faced their first shutout of the year at home, in their loss to the Nordiques. Danbury put up 16 shots through 60 minutes of play. Danbury would be suffocated throughout the game by Maine's defense. The Hat Tricks would pull out of the game with five power-play opportunities that were killed off by the Nordiques. It would also go down as one of the most physical games of the season, with a total of 55 penalty minutes getting assessed between both teams, with 35 minutes getting handed to Danbury.

The Hat Tricks will look to bounce back tomorrow night as they close out the weekend series with Maine. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door or live stream the game on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

