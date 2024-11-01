Haldenby's Big Night Leads to Bugs' Thrashing of Wranglers
November 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (8-5) got a big night from their leader Kyan Haldenby to steamroll past the Amarillo Wranglers, 7-3 at the Amarillo Civic Center Friday night.
After the Wranglers got on the board early in the first, the Bugs responded with goal at 7:56 from Aidan Puley to even the score, 1-1. It was the start of a big game from Kyan Haldenby to picked up an assist on Puley's tally. SHV would take their first lead of the night at Ian Emery smacked in his second goal of the year at 13:39 to make it 2-1.
The Bugs poured it on in the second as Haldenby hammered in his fourth goal of the year just 21 seconds in to push it 3-1. After Amarillo made it 3-2, Seth Murch tallied his first goal of the campaign at 5:27 to push the advantage to 4-2. SHV extended the score to 5-2 at 11:46 as Bode Wise lit the lamp for his first of the year.
The Wranglers got a goal early in the third to make it 5-3, but then it was back to the Mudbugs show as Liam Doyle drilled home his first of the season to make it 6-3 at 7:43. Haldenby would cap off the night w/ his fifth point of the game as he scored his second goal of the contest to close out a 7-3 victory for the Bugs.
Aden Gariepy made 36 stops to earn the win in net.
The Bugs and Wranglers will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. from the Amarillo Civic Center.
