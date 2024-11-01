Titans Shut Out by New Hampshire 5-0

November 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans were shut out 5-0 by the New Hampshire Mountain Kings on Friday night at the Middletown Sports Complex.

New Jersey began the game at a torrid pace, outshooting the Mountain Kings 6-1 in the opening minutes. Ryan Novo would put home a Ryan Friedman pass at the 11:11 mark of the first period, but the power play marker was immediately waived off as New Hampshire's goaltender knocked the net off it its moorings when he went post to post in an attempt to make the save.

It was as close as New Jersey's offense would get. The Mountain Kings took the lead with seven minutes to go in the opening frame, and did not look back. A pair of goals in the second, and another two in the third would be enough to hand the Titans their first loss in franchise history to New Hampshire by a score of 5-0. New Jersey has now conceded 18 goals in their last three games.

The Titans will look to right the ship and split the weekend when they host the Mountain Kings again tomorrow, November 2nd, at 7:00pm. It will be Boy Scout Night at the Middletown Sports Complex, with local scouts receiving a free Titans patch.

