Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Shut Out for Second Time in 2024-25

November 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks succumbed to Nordiques on Friday night following a 4-0 shutout via Maine netminder Carter Richardson.

Emotions Fly

Danbury was assessed a total of 35 penalty minutes throughout 60 minutes. The chippiness would start early with both teams getting into early in the first period. Forward Ben Dempster would end up getting ejected in the second period for a hit on Nordiques forward Briggs Orr. Orr would also end up returning in the third period.

Hat Tricks Struggle with Nordiques Defense

Danbury was only able to get 16 shots off in 60 minutes with a tough Nordiques squad. Maine currently holds the 11th best penalty kill in the league, with an 87.34% success rate.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks will look to bounce back tomorrow night as they close out the weekend series with Maine. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door or live stream the game on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

