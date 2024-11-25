Home-And-Home Split with Laval Bumps Belleville up a Spot in North Division

November 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators moved up to fifth place in the American Hockey League's North Division standings this week after splitting a home-and-home set with the division-leading Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens). Belleville came from behind to win on their first trip to Laval this season on Friday before falling on home ice the following night.

Here's a look back at last week's results as the Sens begin a five-game road swing this week, taking them to Syracuse, Bridgeport, and eventually, Manitoba.

Friday, November 22, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Laval Rocket - 2

An early two-goal deficit failed to faze the visiting Belleville Senators on Friday night, as they stormed back with four consecutive goals to down the host Laval Rocket 4-2 at Place Bell. Wyatte Wylie's first goal as a Senator early in the third period proved to be the game-winner, while Matthew Highmore led the scoresheet with a career-high three-assist game. Malcolm Subban stopped 22 of 24 shots faced to earn his third win of the season.

Saturday, November 23, 2024: Belleville Senators - 1 vs Laval Rocket - 3

A second straight comeback attempt by the Belleville Senators against the Laval Rocket fell just short on Saturday night at CAA Arena, with the visitors taking a 3-1 decision over the host Sens. It was just the third regulation loss of the season for Belleville (7-3-0-4), who remain just one point back of Rochester for fourth in the AHL North division, with three games in hand. Xavier Bourgault scored Belleville's only goal, while Malcolm Subban made 29 saves on a season-high 32 shots against.

Highlight of the Week:

Defender Wyatte Wylie's first goal as a Belleville Senator was the standout play, as this week's Highlight of the Week.

Transactions:

Nov.25/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Nov.25/24 - #18 Jake Chiasson (F) - Returned on loan from Orlando (ECHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 14 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - 5 G + 9 A

Goals: 8 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F)

Assists: 12 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F)

Power Play Goals: 4 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F)

Plus/Minus: +9 - #21 Max Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 24 - #6 Donovan Sebrango (D)

Goals Against Average: 1.69 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G)

Save Percentage: .930 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week:

The Senators will spend the next two weeks away from CAA Arena, leaving this week for a game in Syracuse against the Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning), before spending the US Thanksgiving in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where they'll play a pair of games against the Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders).

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch (7:00 p.m. ET - Upstate Medical University Arena)

Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m. ET - Total Mortgage Arena)

Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Bridgeport Islanders (3:00 p.m. ET - Total Mortage Arena)

Next week, they'll head to Winnipeg, Manitoba for two games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) and then return home to play six of their remaining eight December games at CAA Arena.

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all home games through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

