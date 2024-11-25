Boulton Recalled, Sedley to Reading

November 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Sawyer Boulton from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, the Phantoms have loaned defenseman Sam Sedley back to Reading.

Boulton, 20, is a rookie winger from East Amherst, NY who has played in four games with the Phantoms and three games with Reading. Boulton scored his professional goal on Saturday for the Reading Royals against the Maine Mariners.

The 6'0 ¬Â³ prospect was signed by the Phantoms from the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 in 40 games with 63 penalty minutes last season. He is the son of former longtime NHL enforcer Eric Boulton who amassed 1,421 PIM in 654 games with Buffalo, Atlanta and the New York Islanders.

Sedley, 21, is a 6'0 ¬Â³ right-handed blueliner from Stratford, ON who has played in 17 games with the Reading Royals scoring one goal with nine assists. He joined the Phantoms this past weekend but did not appear in any games. Sedley played for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL for four seasons where he set a team record as the highest-scoring defenseman in Owen Sound history with 168 points on 21 goals with 147 assists in 236 career games. Last year with Owen Sound, Sedley racked up career highs with nine goals and 54 assists for 63 points.

Lehigh Valley wraps up its three-game road swing on Wednesday night at the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center over Thanksgiving Weekend with Phantoms Ballcap Night on Friday presented by Service Electric when the Phantoms take on the rival Hershey Bears. Saturday against the Laval Rocket features an appearance by GRITTY who will also be available for a pregame Meet and Greet.

American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2024

