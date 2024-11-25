Comets Forward Mike Hardman Named Howies Hockey Tape/American Hockey League Player of the Week
November 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. The American Hockey League announced today that Utica Comets forward Mike Hardman has been selected as the Howies Hockey/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 24, 2024.
Hardman totaled four points and scored the winning goal in each of the Comets' victories last week, a pair of road wins against their two in-state rivals.
On Friday evening in Syracuse, Hardman notched an assist before scoring two go-ahead goals in the third period, the second one coming with 1:13 remaining to lift Utica to a 4-3 win over the Crunch and snap the Comets' season-opening 13-game winless streak. Then on Saturday in Rochester, Hardman scored again as Utica rolled to a 5-1 victory over the Amerks.
The fourth-year pro from Hanover, Mass., has registered four goals and one assist in seven appearances with the Comets this season after signing as a free agent with the New Jersey Devils on July 1, 2024.
Hardman spent his first three seasons in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, recording one goal and four assists in 37 NHL contests. He has totaled 50 goals and 42 assists for 92 points in 171 career AHL games with Utica and Rockford, including a 22-goal campaign in 2023-24.
