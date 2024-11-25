Wolf Pack Recall McLaughlin and Budgell, Loan McVarthy to Bloomington

November 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forwards Blake McLaughlin and Brett Budgell from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Additionally, the club has loaned defenseman Case McCarthy to the Bison.

McLaughlin, 24, has appeared in eleven games with the Bison this season, scoring eight points (3 g, 5 a). He recorded an assist in the club's 3-2 overtime victory over the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday afternoon.

The native of Grand Rapids, MN, made his Wolf Pack debut on Oct. 30, 2024, against the Grand Rapids Griffins. He collected an assist in the team's 3-2 overtime victory at the XL Center.

Budgell, 23, has scored 13 points (6 g, 7 a) in 15 games with the Bison this season. He currently sits second on the Bison in goals and leads the team in points.

During the 2023-24 season, the native of St. John's, NL, scored 30 points (14 g, 16 a) in 44 games with Heartlanders. He also dressed in 19 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild, scoring one assist.

Budgell signed a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on Oct. 20, 2024.

McCarthy, 23, has recorded four points (2 g, 2 a) in seven games with the Bison this season.

A season ago, McCarthy appeared in 39 games with Boston University, scoring nine points (4 g, 5 a). He served as captain of the Terriers.

The native of Troy, NY, dressed in two games with the Wolf Pack following the conclusion of his NCAA career. He made his professional debut on April 19 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

