Hat Giveaway & $2 Beer on Black Friday

November 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







While shopping for hot holiday deals is a longstanding custom on Black Friday, another annual tradition gaining steam on the day after Thanksgiving is attending a Rockford IceHogs game! The IceHogs Black Friday game this week is shaping up to be another memorable one as the Hogs' arch rival Chicago Wolves come to town for a 7 p.m. post-holiday puck drop.

The first 1,500 fans to enter the BMO Center Friday night will receive a hat designed by Rockford-based artist Abigail Pixler as the first in this season's Local Artists Hat Series, presented by BMO. Abigail was one of three artists whose hat designs were selected for giveaways this season.

Abigail has always loved the stadium atmosphere complete with jock jams and "yummy treats." One such tasty treat she sees as a staple beverage for a good time is the slushie. With that in mind, she set forth to create a retro slushie design for her hat that honors the IceHogs.

"Who wouldn't want to watch a battle on the ice while sipping on some ice?" said Abigail. "I remember attending the very first opening night for the IceHogs as a twelve-year old, thinking it was the coolest thing ever that Rockford had a hockey team they could call their own. Never in a million years would I have guessed that decades later I would have designed something for my hometown team. It is such an honor to be able to pair my love of art with hockey."

Fans at Friday's game will also have a chance to meet Abigail on the concourse from the time doors open until puck drop.

Friday is also another $2 Beer Friday presented by Bud Light with media partner 104.9 The X, featuring select $2 cans of beer available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 on Friday as well!

Adding another layer to Friday's fun, the IceHogs, 104.9 The X, and DASH have teamed up to present Friday Night Jersey Auctions as a new promotion this season. At every Friday home game you can bid on two one of a kind jerseys designed exclusively for this promotion. These jerseys are not game worn but have been signed by the IceHogs player. The jerseys up for auction Friday night are a size 56 Frank Nazar and a size 58 Mitchell Weeks. Bidding will open Friday at 12:30 p.m. via DASH or the IceHogs app.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.