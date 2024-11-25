Checkers Assign Riley Bezeau and Josh Davies to Savannah

November 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Checkers announced today that they have assigned forwards Riley Bezeau and Josh Davies to Savannah.

Bezeau, 22, has two points (1g, 1a) in eight games for the Checkers this season. Over his three pro seasons, he has posted 17 points (9g, 8a) and 154 penalty minutes in 91 games for Charlotte.

Davies, 20, has logged four games for Charlotte as a rookie this season. A sixth-round pick by Florida in 2022, Davies has also logged three games for the Ghost Pirates this season and picked up a pair of goals.

The Checkers are back home and preparing for a four-game home stand that kicks off Friday against Iowa.

