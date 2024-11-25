Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: November 25th, 2024

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped back-to-back games at the XL Center for the first time this season over the weekend. Despite third-period pushes on both nights, the club was unable to find late equalizers in regulation losses to the Springfield Thunderbirds and Bridgeport Islanders.

Saturday, November 23 rd, 2024, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (4-2 L): The Wolf Pack dropped their second straight against the Thunderbirds on Saturday night in the latest installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry'.

Matthew Peca struck twice, opening the scoring 8:51 into the game and then making it 3-1 at 17:51 of the second period. His second goal of the game proved to be the game-winning tally.

Matt Rempe and Brett Berard both scored for the Wolf Pack, with Rempe's marker tying the game 1-1 at 19:00 of the first period. 13 seconds after Rempe's goal, however, Marcus Sylvegard restored the lead for the Thunderbirds.

Berard's goal was his team-leading seventh of the season and came at 5:49 of the third period.

Despite a strong push to tie the game late, Matt Luff hit the empty net at 19:30 to cement the victory.

Colten Ellis made nine saves in the third period for the visitors.

Sunday, November 24 th, 2024, Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (4-1 L): Travis Mitchell and Bo Groulx exchanged goals in the second period on Sunday, sending the Wolf Pack and the Islanders to the third period tied 1-1.

Groulx's goal came at 11:57, tying the game 1-1. He redirected a shot from Matthew Robertson for his seventh goal of the season and third against the Islanders.

Mitchell's goal was a four-on-four tally and was unassisted at 5:56.

The visitors would strike three times in the third period, to claim the two points. Marc Gatcomb jammed home a rebound at 4:11, giving the Islanders the lead for good. Liam Foudy sealed the deal with an empty net goal at 18:16, while Brian Pinho buried a one-timer ten seconds later off a feed from Chris Terry.

Robertson and Alex Belzile picked up the assists on the Wolf Pack's lone goal of the contest.

Quick Hits:

On Sunday, the parent New York Rangers recalled forward Brett Berard from the Wolf Pack. The club also assigned defensemen Victor Mancini and Chad Ruhwedel to Hartford.

On Monday, the Rangers recalled forward Matt Rempe from the Wolf Pack.

Also on Monday, the Wolf Pack recalled forwards Blake McLaughlin and Brett Budgell from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison. The club also loaned defenseman Case McCarthy to Bloomington.

Following their two regulation losses over the weekend, the Wolf Pack are 3-2-0-0 on their current six-game homestand.

Thanks to his goal on Sunday, Groulx now has five points (3 g, 2 a) in three games against the Islanders this season.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, @ Springfield Thunderbirds (4:05 p.m., MassMutual Center)

