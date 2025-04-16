Hitmen Hit Road, Hit Back at Lethbridge
April 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Lethbridge, AB - The Calgary Hitmen secured their first win of round two on Tuesday night in Lethbridge, defeating the Hurricanes 5-3.
After a scoreless first period, Carson Wetsch opened the scoring early in the second. Lethbridge responded just four minutes later with a goal from Trae Johnson to tie the game. Calgary regained the lead courtesy of David Adaszynski, sending the Hitmen into the final frame up 2-1.
Lethbridge's Shane Smith tied the game once again at the 6:21 mark of the third, but Calgary answered back with a booming point shot from Axel Hurtig to take a 3-2 lead with just over ten minutes remaining. With Lethbridge goaltender Jackson Unger pulled for the extra attacker, Wetsch capitalized on the empty net to give Calgary a two-goal cushion. Caden Price brought the Hurricanes back within one with 39 seconds left, but Wetsch sealed the win, and completed his hat trick, with another empty-netter, making it 5-3.
The series now stands at 2-1 in favor of Lethbridge. Game four is set for Wednesday, April 15, in Lethbridge, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. The series will then return to Calgary for game five at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.
Game Visitor Home Day Date Time
4 Calgary @ Lethbridge Wednesday April 16 7:00 p.m. MT
5* Lethbridge @ Calgary Friday April 18 7:00 p.m. MT
6* Calgary @ Lethbridge Saturday April 19 7:00 p.m. MT
7* Lethbridge @ Calgary TBA TBA TBA
*If necessary
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Game Day Hub: Round 2, Game 3 vs Everett Silvertips - Portland Winterhawks
- Winterhawks Win 3-1 and Close Series to 2-1 After Game 3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Hitmen Hit Road, Hit Back at Lethbridge - Calgary Hitmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.