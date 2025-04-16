Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 3 on the Road against Victoria

April 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs look to bounce back on the road in Game 3 of their second-round series against the Victoria Royals after a tough 5-1 loss at home in Game 2 on Monday. The best-of-seven series is currently even at 1-1, with the next three games taking place in Victoria.

LOCATION: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.