Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 3 on the Road against Victoria
April 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs look to bounce back on the road in Game 3 of their second-round series against the Victoria Royals after a tough 5-1 loss at home in Game 2 on Monday. The best-of-seven series is currently even at 1-1, with the next three games taking place in Victoria.
LOCATION: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
