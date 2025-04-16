Winterhawks Win 3-1 and Close Series to 2-1 After Game 3

April 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

With the best-of-seven second-round series between Everett and Portland back at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the Winterhawks held serve and won 3-1 on Tuesday evening.

Ryan Miller scored 15 seconds into Game 4 to get the home fans into the contest early. A power-play goal by Diego Buttazzoni gave the Winterhawks a 2-0 advantage. The Silvertips cut the deficit to one with Tarin Smith's third goal of the 2025 WHL Playoffs, presented by Nutrien. Carter Sotheran hit the empty net in the final seconds to ensure the win and get Portland right back in the series at 2-1.

Round 2, Game 3: Everett (1) vs Portland (3)

SOG: EVT (34) - POR (31)

PP: EVT (0/3) - POR (1/3)

Saves: LeGall (28/30) - Štìbeták (32/33)

SCORING:

POR - Ryan Miller (2) from Kyle Chyzowski and Alex Weiermair

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (6) from Kyle Chyzowski and Tyson Jugnauth (power play)

EVT - Tarin Smith (3) from Austin Roest and Kaden Hammell

POR - Carter Sotheran (6) from (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks were excited to get back on home ice after two games in Everett, Washington, as the top line of Alex Weiermair, Kyle Chyzowski, and Ryan Miller combined for the opening goal 15 seconds into Game 4.

Ranked No. 60 on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings, Miller scored his second goal of the 2025 WHL Playoffs on a pass from Chyzowski, Portland's captain. The Everett defense thought the overager was going to go further behind the net, but instead centered the puck for the Medicine Hat, Alberta, native to put it in high on Raiden LeGall.

8:29 later, the Winterhawks struck on the power play for the first time in the series. With Train Smith in the box for slashing, Tyson Jugnauth found himself with ample space in the slot, so he skated in and attempted a shot-pass, but a deflection came back to the Seattle Kraken prospect. Diego Buttazzoni was wide open on the right flank for a one-timer. LeGall slid across his crease but could not get enough of the No. 141-ranked North American skater's shot.

Portland's play without the puck limited the Silvertips to their series-low five shots in a period.

In the middle frame, Everett pushed back and even hit a post about halfway through, but Ondøej Štìbeták kept everything out.

With 16:33 remaining in the third period, the Silvertips got on the board via Tarin Smith's third goal of the playoffs on a perfect pass from Nashville Predators signed prospect Austin Roest. The 20-year-old circled his offensive zone and spotted the 6-foot-2 defenseman, who snuck in towards the back post of Štìbeták. The Anaheim Ducks prospect hit the near-empty net as Štìbeták had to respect the shot.

With a defensive-zone faceoff after an icing and 64 seconds remaining, Everett's head coach, Steve Hamilton, used his timeout to draw up a six-on-five play.

Kyle Gustafson's bunch blocked multiple shots and passing attempts, Štìbeták stood tall, and with 8.7 seconds left, Carter Sotheran hit the empty net to seal the victory.

Once again, Štìbeták played a great game in net, earning the first star of the game. The Czechia native turned away 33-of-34 Silvertip shots.

UP NEXT:

Game 4 is right around the corner at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Portland and Everett are set to drop the puck at 7:00 p.m. The Winterhawks are on the board in the series and. now trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

