Game Day Hub: Round 2, Game 3 vs Everett Silvertips

April 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks got back in the series on Tuesday night in Game 3 with a 3-1 win over the Silvertips, and now have a chance to even the best of series at 2-2 with a win tonight.

Ryan Miller got the party started last night, bringing the Veterans Memorial Coliseum crowd to its feet 15 seconds into the game. Diego Buttazzoni converted on the first Portland power play, its first man-advantage goal of the series. After Tarin Smith got the Silvertips back within a goal with 16:33 to play in the third period, the Winterhawks held on during an extended six-on-five situation before Carter Sotheran hit the empty net with 8.7 seconds to secure the victory.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták earned the first star with an impressive 33 saves on 34 Everett shots.

Puck Drop: 7:00 P.M.

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniforms: Red

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (2) @ Everett (3) OT

Game 2 - Portland (3) @ Everett (4) OT

Game 3 - Everett (1) @ Portland (3)

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 16 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

Game 5 - Friday, April 18 - @EVT - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Cartside at 1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227)

*Game 6 - Saturday, April 19 - @POR - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 7 - Tuesday, April 22 - @EVT - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

* If necessary

Fast Start

Portland leaped out to a two-goal lead, their largest lead of the series, in just under nine minutes last night. They held onto that lead for 59:45 minutes to earn their first win of the series. Ryan Miller's goal 15 seconds into the game was close to breaking a record for fastest goal to open a playoff home game. According to Team Historian and long-time broadcaster of the Winterhawks Andy Kemper, the record is 11 seconds set by Walter Shutter, doing so on April 16, 1986 against Kamloops.

Scouting the Hawks

Four active Portland Winterhawks were recognized by NHL Central Scouting on its final rankings that were released on Tuesday morning. Rookie defenseman Max Pšenička headlined the list of North American skaters, ranking 40th on the list. Ryan Miller climbed nearly 60 spots to No.60 on the final rankings and Diego Buttazzoni earned a 50-point boost to No.141 among North American skaters. First-year Winterhawks Ondřej Štěbeták clocks in as the No.8 North American goaltender eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

50/50 Raffle

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS

Get your hair cut with The Barbers

Fans, come down to the Widmer corner to sign up to get your haircut by a professional from The Barbers! Spots will fill up fast, so get down there early and put your name on the list to get a trim right on the glass!

Miss out, visit one of The Barbers many convenient locations in Oregon and Washington.

McLaughlin Added to the Roster

On Tuesday, the Portland Winterhawks added 2024 fifth-round selection Will McLaughlin to its playoff roster. The talented 16-year-old defenseman finished his season with the Drumheller Dragons in the AJHL (Alberta Junior Hockey League) before arriving in the Rose City.

WHL Player of the Year

The Western Hockey League announced Thursday that Portland Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski was one of three Western Conference Finalists for the Player of the Year award.

WHL Defenseman of the Year

The Western Hockey League announced Thursday that Portland Winterhawks rear guard Tyson Jugnauth was one of three Western Conference Finalists for the Defenseman of the Year award.

Watch from Home

If you cannot attend in person, there is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs will be available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Victory+ has a home and away feed available. For Game 4 in Portland, click on the Home Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek! Share the link with your family and friends.

The video feed will be live five minutes before puck drop. If you want to catch more of Nick's pre-game show, tune in on the Winterhawks App.

Red Out the VMC

Bring out the rally towels! The Winterhawks welcome you back to home ice with red, playoff rally towels. Let's get the party started!

All of our 2025 WHL Playoff home games, we will be wearing our red jerseys. If you haven't already, secure your seats to help with the home-ice advantage! When you're picking out what to wear to the rink, throw on your red Winterhawks apparel as we red out the VMC! Don't have anything red; we've got you covered!

Check out the team store before the game and save 20% off some of the best red merchandise (some exclusions may apply). You may also find other select items at a discount, so be sure to arrive early because once they're gone, they're gone.

