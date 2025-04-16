Jr. Winterhawks 16U Wins USA Hockey Tier II National Championship

April 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Wayne, N.J. - The Portland Jr. Winterhawks youth hockey team at the 16U age classification claimed the USA Hockey Tier II National Championship in Wayne, N.J. on April 6th. The 16U team, led by head coach Paul Frys, battled hard throughout the tournament, only lost one game, and defeated the Indianapolis Fuel in the Championship Game 4-3. This is the fourth National Championship for the Portland Jr. Winterhawks in ten years.

Portland Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston congratulated the Jr. Winterhawks program. "We are incredibly proud of the Jr. Winterhawks and their accomplishments this season, winning the national championship. Paul Frys, his staff, and all the players did a great job representing the organization."

16U Head Coach Paul Frys credited the hard work his group put in over the season and during the final weekend, far from home on the East Coast. "The group came together this weekend and played like a family. Their reward was a National Championship. The Portland hockey community should be incredibly proud of them."

Since 1938, youth hockey teams from the State of Oregon have been playing under USA Hockey accreditation and have won four National Championships (2015, two in 2017, and 2025). All four have been from the Portland Jr. Winterhawks youth hockey association. For more information on becoming a Jr. Winterhawk or about travel team tryouts in May 2025, please visit www.jrwinterhawks.org.

